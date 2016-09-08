‘Frox’ from Spalding on the world stage

Two national winners competing for the world title in the Miss Earth Pageant 2016 are shopping in Spalding for their “frox” for the international showdown.

Karen Povey, who runs Fancy Frox in Pied Calf Yard, is awaiting a visit from Miss Earth Wales, Charlotte Hitchman, next Thursday to collect the dress she will wear for the international final.

“We are also providing the dress for Luissa Burton, who is Miss Earth England,” said Karen. “Luissa is actually tipped to be this year’s international winner and take the Miss Earth title. I am waiting to see if she will be able to make it to the shop at some point.”

Karen has helped previous contestants in Miss Earth look their best.

She said: “As well as being one of the top three pageants, I really feel that Miss Earth has something extra to offer.

“The girls do a huge amount for charity and in spreading the Miss Earth message. Every day they do a #EarthWarrior post where they use their own time to highlight another way we can help our planet.”