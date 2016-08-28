Firefighters rescue man locked in bedroom at Bourne home

A man trapped in his bedroom at a house in Bourne has firefighters to thank for his freedom today.

The unexpected emergency happened at a house in Westminster Lane, off West Road, just before 10.15am.

A fire crew from Bourne used a crowbar and handtools to get inside the bedroom and free the man.

