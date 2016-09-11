Fire spreads from barbecue at property in Bourne

Firefighters were called when a barbecue got out of control at a property in Bourne.

A local crew was alerted just after 5pm this afternoon following reports of the fire in a garden on Linden Rise.

The fire was out on arrival and the crew passed advice to the occupants.

