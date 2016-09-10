Final Sunday service as numbers fall

It will be a sad day when Gosberton Risegate’s Methodist Church holds its last Sunday service next weekend (September 18).

While those at the church want to make it clear it is not closing, it is feared that without support, its future could be in doubt.

Sheila Lee, who is secretary on the Methodist church council, has been a key part of the church with her husband Michael since the mid-1970s. They have spent years helping to restore and maintain the building and fundraising for its upkeep.

She said: “We used to have about 26 adults and the same number of children coming along to the service.

“Now our regulars are about eight people. Although other people do come along, the younger ones aren’t coming any more.

“We are not saying the chapel is closing. There will still be a service once a month held by the Jacob’s Well Church. The clubs, such as the Silver Links club (for seniors) will continue to run, plus the keep fit sessions.”

The feeling, however, is that with dwindling support for the church, it could be hard to keep it going.

Mrs Lee said: “To bring back the Sunday services would be nothing short of a miracle. I feel devastated.

“We have been involved with the church since our children went to the Sunday school.

The final Sunday service will be held on Sunday, September 18, at 2.30pm, conducted by the Rev Frances Ballantyne, with music by ‘New Name’ who have been performing at the church for the past 27 years.

South Holland District Councillor Jane King (Independent), for Gosberton, Quadring and Donington wards, said: “It is a real shame to hear about this.”