Drinkers raise a glass at last Ripping-Ale Beer Festival

Drinkers made the most of the last Ripping-Ale Beer Festival nearly emptying all the barrels.

The event, which ran from Friday evening until Sunday, was the 16th annual event and the last after Gail and Andrew Hyland, who are the helm of the event, decided it was to be their last.

Ripping Ale beer festival . John MacMillan (snr) and John MacMillan (jnr) EMN-160309-145756009

Sadly no-one came forward to take on the popular event, which raises funds for good causes - so villagers made sure the event went out with a bang.

And they weren’t going to let a little rain on Saturday spoil their fun.

Gail said it was the best event she had experienced in her seven years of being involved - despite the downpour.

She said: “It was an absolutely amazing weekend and it went so much better than we thought with the weather. We were expecting hurricanes and although there was a steady downpour, once people were inside the tents they didn’t want to leave.

“Saturday night’s band Stark absolutely brought the house down and on Sunday, we were nearly all out of beer which is unheard of.”

Hard-working caterer Laura kept people well-fed with burgers. hot dogs and bacon baps. She even agreed to donate her proceeds.

This year, funds will be split between Lives First Responders and Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Amublance.

A small portion will also go to a local good cause.

It is hoped the event will have raised more than £1,500 - to add to the £15,000 raised over the years.

Gail added: “It’s sad that this year will be the last but we went out with a bang. It really was a great weekend.”