Dial 105 for free in case of a power cut in South Holland area

People hit by power cuts in South Holland, Bourne, the Deepings and south of Boston can now report it using a free 105 number.

The new service went live on Wednesday and people can also dial it to find out about power cuts in the area, report damage to electricity lines and substations that could put passers-by in danger.

It was introduced under a proposal by energy regulator Ofcom to give people a single telephone number by which they can contact their electricity network operator anywhere in Great Britain.

Jonathan Oxley, group competition director for Ofcom, said: “Three-digit numbers are memorable and quick to dial, but they are also in short supply.

“Before we allocate a new one, we need to consider consumers’ interests and ensure that we are making the best use of telephone numbers.

“The new helpline will provide clear value to members of the public, often in difficult and stressful situations where it may be hard for a caller to look up a long number.

“Therefore, we are pleased to make available the new number 105 which will give people reassurance during a blackout.”