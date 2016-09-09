COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

August 17

James Steel (58), of St Matthews Close, Holbeach. Stole meat of value unknown belonging to Co-op (Holbeach). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Raimonds Skutans (23), of Little London, Spalding. Failed to stop after an accident (Spalding). £250 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months. No separate penalty for failing to report an accident. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £50 fine.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

August 9

Lisa Foulston (23), of Harvest Court, Bourne. Failed to stop after an accident (Bourne). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no insurance.

Gail Murphy (46), of Horseshoe Lane, Kirton. No insurance (Boston). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months. No separate penalty for no MOT.

Edward Fletcher (46), of Newton Le Willows, St Helens Council. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £184 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

David Kitching (47), of Crowle Moors, Crowle, Scunthorpe. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £183 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Stephen Ogbonmwan (59), of Rushway Avenue, Manchester. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £66 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Laima Pileckiene (40), of Crocus Walk, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £65 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lewis Cottey (26), of Ramsey Tyrrells Stock, Ingatestone, Essex. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £100 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Jorge Fernandes (54), of Hardwick Estate, Kirton. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Ingrida Dubickaite (30), of Southwell Road, Wisbech. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £22 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Valentin Galca (27), of St Thomas’s Road, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £22 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sabrina Hawkings (39), of Great Northern Gardens, Bourne. Speeding (Bourne). £440 fine, £44 v/s, 4pts.

Asja Kaposta (63), of Love Lane, Spalding. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £22 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Adrian Kelk (43), of Princes Street, Sutton Bridge. No insurance (Little Sutton). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 8pts. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine.

Michael Loughton (31), of High Street, Billinghay. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £22 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Jack Powell (27), of The Portway, King’s Lynn. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £22 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Colin Smith (31), of Oldfield Avenue, Elm. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £22 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

August 10

Rhiannon Lear (30), of Beccelm Drive, Crowland. Assault and criminal damage (Crowland). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £120 fine, £85 v/s, £85 costs.

Samuel Tooke (25), of North Road, Gedney Hill. Sent to prison for a total of 35 weeks for various offences, including driving while disqualified and theft, commission of offences while on a suspended sentence order.

August 11

Darren Booth (46), of Tower Avenue, Lincoln. Speeding (Whaplode). £146 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mark Firby (42), of High Street, Eston, Redcar and Cleveland. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £22 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

David Gibson (34), of Fir Drive, Newtownards, Down. Speeding (Whaplode). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Paul Woods (29), of Railway Lane South, Sutton Bridge. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Chiu Tsang (44), of Shelsley Walsh Rise, Bourne. Two counts of sexually touching a woman. 8 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £115 v/s.

August 15

Carman Litton (76), of Matmore Close, Spalding. Speeding (Whaplode). £100 fine, £20 v/s, 3pts.

Simon White (43), of Magnolia Close, Branston. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £265 fine, £27 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

August 16

Mark Booth (40), c/o Osier Court, Eaton Ford, St Neots. Drink driving (Bourne). £625 fine, £63 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Dennis Bailey (52), of Withington Street, Sutton Bridge. Driving while using a hand-held mobile phone (Holbeach). £40 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

August 18

Perez Kalisa (26), of Pinchbeck Road, Spalding. Carried in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a knife. One year’s conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Andrew Greengrass (27), of East End, Langtoft. Assault (Deeping St James). £200 fine, £100 compensation, £30 v/s, £85 costs. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. £135 fine.

Andrew Warnes (28), of Waterside Court, Double Street, Spalding. Stole £2000 cash belonging to Lidl (Spalding). Community order with 40 hours unpaid work and rehabilitation activity requirement, £2000 compensation, £85 v/s, £85 costs.

Matthew George (37), of Russet Way, Melton Mowbray. Drink driving (Bourne). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Andrew Bullivant (26), of Spalding Common, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £120 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.