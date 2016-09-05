COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

August 2

Sophie Bird (34), of Batesmans Close, Gedney. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £22 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Chantelle Chambers (27), of Bank Side, Wyberton. No insurance (Wyberton). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. NO separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Aaron Connor (27), of Little London, Long Sutton. Speeding (Long Sutton). £245 fine, £24 v/s, 6pts.

Maria Nicula (35), of Roman Bank, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £220 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and for not wearing a seat belt.

Alfred Ostler (69), of Rectory Road, Tydd St Mary. Speeding (Tydd Gote). £65 fine, £20 v/s, £40 costs, 3pts.

Lee Rance (34), of Fen Road, Rippingale. Speeding (Dembleby/Welby). £40 fine, £20 v/s, £40 costs, 3pts.

Richard Seppings (50), of Loddon Road, Broome, Norfolk. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £40 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Alan Tuck (49), of Chequers Close, Grimston, Pott Row, Norfolk. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £190 fine, £22 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Levi Twinley (43), of Roper’s Gate, Gedney. Speeding (Long Sutton). £220 fine, £22 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Alex Wise (36), of Meadow Walk, Cowbit. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

August 3

Michael Connors (40), of Pinfold Lane, Sowerby. Speeding (Whaplode). £265 fine, £27 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Shaun Smith (38), of Hereward Road, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). Six months conditional discharge, £50 compensation, £45 costs. No separate penalty for theft of 6 bars of chocolate worth £2.10 belonging to Lidl (Spalding).

August 4

Dean Cooling (34), of Rosecroft Drive, Nottingham. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour (Billingborough). Six months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £20 costs.

Simon Toms (46), of St Johns Close, Morton. Harassment (Bourne). Community order with 100 hours unpaid work, restraining order, £60 v/s, £85 costs.

Juris Ansons (51), of Windsor Crescent, Boston. Speeding (Sutterton). £170 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Lisa Clarke (33), of Kirkgate, Tydd St Giles. Speeding (Tydd Gote). £215 fine, £21 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Rebecca Flannery (35), of Somersby Close, Lincoln. Speeding (Spalding). £90 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Tracey Kinder (43), of Roman Bank, Holbeach Clough. Driving without due care and attention (Holbeach). £80 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Ruth Laidlow (46), of Boston Road, Sutterton. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6 pots.

Susan Lowe (54), of May Blossom Walk, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £22 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sasipraphorn Phairueang (19), of Summerson Close, Donington. Speeding (Quadring). £80 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Adam Piergianni (27), of Skye Close, Orton Northgate, Peterborough. Speeding (Whaplode). £180 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

August 5

Elton Strikauskaite (38), of Albion Street, Spalding. Speeding (Sutterton). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

August 8

Simon Bailey (40), of Broadlands Avenue, Bourne. Breach of restraining order (Bourne). Four weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, £115 v/s, £85 costs. Criminal damage. £300 compensation.

Clive Lewsey (65), of Town Drove, Quadring. No insurance (Heckington). £210 fine, £21 v/s, £85 costs, 8pts.

Mark Pluijm (49), of Charles Road, Sutton Bridge. Speeding (Long Sutton). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Michael Coyle (37), of Brownlow Crescent, Pinchbeck. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Spalding). £220 fine, £22 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Robert Hiley (46), of Kings Road, Holbeach. Speeding (Shepeau Stow 4.12.15). £115 fine, 3pts. Speeding (Shepeau Stow 11.12.15). £100 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Edmund Lotcho (51), of Back Lane, Holbeach. Speeding (Great Ponton). £470 fine, £47 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 21 days.

David Markham (40), of Joys Bank, Holbeach St Johns. No insurance (Holbeach St Johns). £406 fine, £41 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

August 9

John Fisher (27), of Hardwick Estate, Kirton. Speeding (Butterwick). £335 fine, £34 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Mikolaj Porazewski (18), of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. No insurance (Kirton). £200 fine, £20 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Lisa Foulston (23), of Harvest Court, Bourne. Failed to stop after an accident (Bourne). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no insurance.

Gail Murphy (46), of Horseshoe Lane, Kirton. No insurance (Boston). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months. No separate penalty for no MOT.

