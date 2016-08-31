Councillor calls time on 31-year parish position in Weston

A Weston parish councillor who has stood down after 31 years has moved to reassure villagers about his continual involvement in the community.

Coun Anthony Casson, who is also a South Holland District Council member for Moulton, Weston and Cowbit, resigned from his parish council role last month.

But in response to ill-informed and incorrect rumours about his reasons for doing so, Coun Casson confirmed that his resignation would give him more time to spend on district council matters, including his role of representing Weston.

Coun Casson said: “I have been on Weston Parish Council for 31 years and its chairman for the last ten years, so it has been a hard decision to make to resign.

“But it is something I’ve been thinking about for quite a while as I am involved with other committees and can now devote more time to them.

“However, I will still attend Weston Parish Council meetings in my capacity as a district councillor.

“I would like to reiterate that my leaving of Weston Parish Council has been entirely amicable and I would like to wish its members every success for the future.”

A parish council spokesman said: “On behalf of Weston Parish Council, I would like to thank Coun Anthony Casson for his years of dedicated and selfless service to the parish.

“The parish council has accepted Coun Casson’s resignation and his reasons for doing so.”

Voters have until September 20 to ask for an election for Coun Casson’s successor, provided that at least ten electors do so, or the post can be filled by co-option.