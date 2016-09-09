Charity dog show and sponsored walk in Spalding next month

The Spalding branch of Guide Dogs for the Blind is organising a dog show and sponsored walk to raise vital funds for the charity.

They have secured some initial sponsorship from Spalding People’s Parade but are looking for more sponsors and support.

The event is on October 9 at Springfields Events and Conference Centre between 10am and 4pm. Also on site will be a family fun day with stalls, music, children’s bouncy castles, and much more.

The dog show is being organised for free by The Canine Classroom, based at Fensever Kennels in Holbeach. There will be many classes including cutest puppy, lovely lady, fabulous fella, most appealing eyes, quickest sausage catcher, dog most like its owner, best rescue dog and best brace. Each category is £1 and classes start at 12.30pm.

Organisers are looking for sponsors for all categories and are asking for a minimum donation of £10 to cover rosettes.

They are also looking for a sponsor to donate some prizes such as dog treats, dog toys or chocolates for the owners.

Earlier in the day will be a chance to join in a sponsored walk with your canine pals as part of the national Dogs Unite campaign which sees events held all over the country to raise funds for Guide Dogs.

Dogs Unite challenges you to raise £35 in sponsorship money. This is enough money to support a guide dog partnership for a whole week.

You can sign up for this event online by searching Dogs Unite Spalding, or you can sign up on the day and make a donation.

The walk starts at 11am. Every fluffy participant who is registered by their owner online or on the day will get a cape for the walk, then a certificate of achievement and a dog tag at the end.

Leading the walk with pet Buddy is Spalding woman Chelsea Turnell, who raised more than £3,000 for the charity by running the London Marathon and associated charity events in April.

One of the organisers, Kate Alexander, said: “We hope everyone who has a dog will consider changing their Sunday routine for one weekend and bring them and the rest of the family down to Springfields.”

Charities are invited to have a stall for free and there is a charge of £10 for businesses.

If anyone would like to be a part of the day call Kate or Elizabeth on 01775 769551, email spaldingguidedogs@outlook.com or search for the Spalding Guide Dog Facebook page.