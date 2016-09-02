Charities were the big winners in annual cricket match at Moulton

The result is always the same when cricketers from the Lords and Commons meet Moulton Irregulars on the cricket pitch – charities win.

Over the years, the fixture at Moulton Harrox Field has raised hundreds of pounds for local charities and the national charity, Headway, for brain injured people.

Captains Rodger Grant and MP John Hayes bowled one another out. SG280816-126TW

It’s estimated Sunday’s match will add another £900 to the pot.

For those keeping score, Moulton Irregulars – who were victorious on Sunday – have won ten matches to Westminster’s six.

The Lords and Commons last won in 2014 but retained the trophy in 2015 when there was no decisive result.

South Holland and the Deepings MP John Hayes founded the annual match 17 years ago and has played in every encounter as captain for the Lords and Commons.

The Moulton captain, Rodger Grant, has also played in every match.

On Sunday, the captains bowled each other out.

Mr Hayes said: “I bowled Rodger first ball, it wasn’t deliberate. I took three wickets. I have never taken three wickets before and I scored four runs. I don’t claim to be a great cricketer.

“We always have good fun and the match is played in great charity spirit.”

Moulton Irregulars who were victorious on Sunday. SG280816-129TW

Sunday’s match involved players of wide-ranging abilities with ages ranging from about 14 years to 60-plus.

Among those taking part were Mr Hayes’s son, William, and the Conservative MP for Lincoln, Karl McCartney.

• Mr Hayes is patron of Headway. He sustained a brain injury following a car crash and shared his story with guests at a charity event in 2013.

He said: “I had an horrific car crash, but as I was recovering in Addenbrooke’s there was a postman in the next bed, he had slipped on the ice and hit his head on the pavement, his injuries were far worse and I realised how lucky I was.”