Cabinet Call: September is a busy time for councils - by Coun Nick Worth

September to December is one of the busiest times of year for a local council.

Fresh from the summer break, setting budgets for the coming year is at the forefront of your mind, which in turn formulates ideas and strategies in the continual search for more efficiencies.

Finally, an early reminder of the Lincolnshire Free Press Education Awards on November 10 ... we have a lot to be proud of in South Holland, so please ensure you enter your school, teacher or students in this years’ awards ...

The government is committed to giving local government more freedom and control and therefore greater local accountability.

Enabling local councils to keep business rates (currently most of the money is forwarded on to central government coffers), is a major step for local councils to be less reliant on central government for funding and making it easier to plan ahead.

Just keeping Business Rates in itself will not be enough though, so government will have to do some balancing, as obviously large cities will do far better than rural areas when it comes to Business Rates retention.

There are clear conflicts as well, as currently many small businesses, charities and not for profit community groups get anything from 50% up to 100% rate relief, which clearly will have a big impact on the money that the council can retain.

So a lot of careful thought needs to go into this, but never the less, it’s an exciting opportunity.

SHDC is here to help local businesses and retailers wherever it can, whether that be through the planning process, licensing, housing, grants or through our new ‘Towns of South Holland App’ which is a mobile phone application set to launch very soon.

The app will promote our towns and particularly the retail sector in Spalding, Holbeach, Crowland, Long Sutton, Sutton Bridge and Donington.

Each town will have its own dedicated section within the app, which will have sections labelled local news, what’s on, what to do, where to eat, where to shop, where to stay, services, and an A-Z search.

Finally, an early reminder of the Lincolnshire Free Press Education Awards on November 10.

SHDC sponsors the Young Student of the Year award and I am delighted to be a judge again.

We have just seen some excellent A-level results and although GCSE results are more challenging, we have a lot to be proud of in South Holland, so please ensure you enter your school, teacher or students in this years’ awards so that we can celebrate their achievements.