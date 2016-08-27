Budding rap star thrilled after song played on radio

Luke Settle recording his song in the studio.

Luke, AKA Hybrid, was thrilled to bits when his song ‘Let Me Explain’ was played on BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Introducing programme recently.

The Swineshead rapper (26) said: “When the track was broadcasted on BBC Radio Lincolnshire via the Introducing team, I felt like I had achieved one of my main goals within music.

“I’m ecstatic that this has happened to me and I feel it has opened people’s eyes and ears to the world of rap and hip hop music.

“It was the first song I have had broadcasted by BBC Radio and I believe it will not be the last. This has motivated me to assure completion of my debut album.”

Luke hopes his 17-track solo debut album, called ‘My Anthology’, will be released by the end of this year, and will include his song ‘Let Me Explain’.

The song ‘Let Me Explain’ was produced entirely by Luke after breaking up with his long term girlfriend.

He spent two years delaying the recording of the song once the lyrics were written because he knew there would be a “lump in my throat for the whole process of vocal takes”.

Luke said: “We have remained best friends ever since and so I wanted to explain to her how she made me feel throughout our relationship and thank her for all that she did for me.

“I owe her more than she probably realises.”

Luke has always had a keen interest in music, he’s been writing music since he was 14 and has a home studio in which he writes, mixes and masters all of his own tracks.

He sold sweets at school and did paper rounds to save up for a guitar and then afford guitar lessons at a music shop in Boston.

Luke said: “He started teaching me when I was 16 and continued for two years.

“I will be eternally grateful for what he showed me.”

He is employed at NSL Care Services and drives ambulances to transport patients, so any music production he does is in his spare tme.

He had to teach himself how to operate digital audio workstations (DAWs) such as Cubase and Ableton.

Luke’s preferred style of genres to work in are rap and hip hop, often incorporating electronic instruments, as well as acoustic and electric guitars.