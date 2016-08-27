Broken-down vehicle causing traffic disruption on A16 near Spalding

Part of the A16 between Spalding and Pinchbeck is currently blocked due to a broken-down vehicle.

Traffic is slow on the A16 between its junctions with the A151 Holbeach Road, Spalding, and B1180 Wardentree Lane, Pinchbeck.

Police are advising drivers when travelling through the are to “pass with care”.

