Autumn shows strength of our communities

CABINET CALL: By South Holland District Councillor Gary Taylor

Early September is a period which demonstrates just how strong our communities are in South Holland.

We can reflect back on successful events held over the summer and look forward to preparations for the winter and Christmas season.

Looking back at recent events, the 1940’s weekend at Ayscoughfee proved to be very popular, as did the Beer and Music festivals in Holbeach and Long Sutton.

It’s also a time when we should be aware of those who are isolated and vulnerable in our community and as a council it’s our duty to ensure that we provide services for all.

The issue of working with our partners to make communities safer came under the spotlight at a recent council performance meeting that I attended.

I was able to report that the new CCTV system is now fully operational, with cameras from Spalding, Holbeach and Crowland transmitting live images to the control room for monitoring.

Operators have been able to assist the police and authorities with successful outcomes to a wide range of issues, such as identifying missing people, tackling crime and anti-social behaviour.

The need to report crime and anti-social behaviour was emphasised by police at the meeting.

Reporting crime enables the police to effectively deal with it and allows them to produce accurate data on incidents.

Another very exciting community initiative is the SHARE Timebank scheme.

Time banking gives families and individuals a chance to earn time credits by taking part in community activities and then spending time as a family on help at home, in a garden or a day trip.

Businesses and organisations can also get involved by offering activities or places on training schemes for example.

Time banking is a great way for people to help others in their community and be rewarded for doing it in time.

It’s a simple concept which can have a lasting impact on communities and people’s lives.

Spalding and Holbeach have already joined the growing number of Timebanks in this country.

I personally believe this is an excellent scheme and I hope we can see it extended to other areas in the future.