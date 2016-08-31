Aldi wants three shops demolished so it can expand its Spalding store

Bulldozers will be called in to demolish three small shops on Spalding’s Winsover Road if Aldi gets the go-ahead to modernise and extend its store.

Winsover Off Licence at number 43, which lost its licence to sell alcohol in February, and two neighbouring shops to the right of the supermarket’s entrance at numbers 45 and 49 are in line to be demolished.

Aldi wants to extend, boost car parking from 70 to 80 spaces and make store improvements.

The company was named Grocer of the Year 2016 in the Grocer Gold Awards and says it wants to extend to meet customer demand and to give customers more choice.

Aldi’s overall site currently covers 4,410sq m.

The store area is 1,204sq m but that will go up to 1,472sq m if South Holland District Council gives planning consent.

An Aldi spokesman said: “We are looking forward to extending our Spalding store to improve our customers’ shopping experience.

“The proposed addition of an extra aisle will increase the store sales area ensuring we can accommodate the current range of goods on sale and the increasing number of customers through our doors. The extension will facilitate the addition of a greater number of tills, allow for increased merchandising space for each product, and increased aisle widths.

“We will be working closely with South Holland District Council in the coming months as the planning application progresses.”

Stoas Architects, who designed the scheme for Aldi, say: “Aldi proposes a full refurbishment and extension to the existing Aldi store.

“The site has had an Aldi situated on it since December 2000 and is well established within the local community.

“The popularity of the store has been exceptional and therefore the need has arisen to further extend the store to facilitate increasing consumer demand. The aim is to improve the food store to provide a high-quality attractive modern food store for the local community.”

The architects say Aldi wants to promote itself as “an innovative, high quality retailer by achieving a clear statement of its corporate identity and trading profile” as well as create “stimulating modern buildings”.

Plans involve rendering the store in white and installing new glazed shopfronts. Improvements will also see the opening up of the “dark alley” where the entrance is now located.

Stoas say: “The proposed development will improve the look of the store as well as increase the food store provision and help meet the retail needs of the resident local catchment area by enhancing consumer choice.

“We have sought to create a scheme which achieves an appropriate mix of new and old styles, with modern detailing, and feel this scheme will provide an attractive addition to the surrounding area.”

• In February the owner of Winsover Off Licence lost his right to sell alcohol after a licensing panel found the premises to be linked to the sale of smuggled cigarettes.