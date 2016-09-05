Aerial dance was just part of the fun at Holbeach

Aerial dance, rock climbing and an obstacle course inspired young people to get active when the final Activate event of the summer was staged at Carter’s Park in Holbeach.

Families flocked to the park to enjoy the activities as well as picnic in the sunshine.

Connor Richardson with his design for the art wall. SG310816-115TW

Organised by South Holland District Council the session attracted more than 200 people throughout the day.

Youngsters enjoyed a climbing wall, an obstacle course, a smoothie bike, and arts crafts and activities with the Creation Station.

The opportunity to try out aerial dance with Transported and ArtsNK proved very popular with boys and girls.

The event was also supported by the Children’s Centres who provided activities for younger children and advice for families.

Scramble! Toby Peacher takes the obstacle run at speed. SG130816-106TW

It was the final one of four Activate events held across the district during the school holidays.

Children in Pinchbeck, Crowland and Sutton Bridge also enjoyed the special days.

And there’s great news for children – Activate will be back next summer.

Coun Gary Taylor, council portfolio holder for community, said: “The Activate events are always popular and Holbeach was another successful event.

Children getting set to tackle the climbing wall. SG310816-105TW

“We would like to thank everyone who has attended the events over the summer and we look forward to holding them once again in 2017.”

• There was a community arts day held at the same time in the park to add to the fun on Wednesday.

It was a quiet life for Isabel Phoenix and Ellie Hill as they enjoyed their crafts. SG310816-107TW

Ellie Hill, Alfie Abrams, Billy Gilliot, Faith Seymour and Abigail Whitehouse with their art. SG210816-116TW

Young adventurer Logan Peacher looks determined to get to the top of the climbing wall. SG310816-109TW