40 full-time jobs available at Spalding factory

Bakkavor is recruiting for 40 full-time roles at its Meals, Soups and Sauces factory in Spalding.

Vacancies at the site include cooking operatives, filling operatives, spice room operatives and roles within dispatch and hygiene. The roles involve both day and night shifts.

Werner Bezuidenhout, head of HR at the UK’s leading manufacturer of fresh prepared foods, said: “This is an exciting period for our business. The diverse range of roles we have available provides people in the local area with a great opportunity to work in the fast moving and exciting fresh prepared foods industry.

“We are looking for people with a can-do attitude to join our friendly team across day and night shifts with a range of skills and experience.”

To apply for any of the roles or see a current list of all the open vacancies, visit the Bakkavor website.