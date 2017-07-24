Late night snooper peering through windows at Sutton St James

Residents are being urged to report incidents to police after a member of the public had two visits from a late night snooper, who was peering through windows.
Parish council chairman Bill Harrison said: “If we don’t report it, there’s no crime at Sutton St James.”
