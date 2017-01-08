Lasting legacy from Jennifer to Spalding Parish Church

Spalding Parish Church has started the second phase of improvement work with the help of a financial legacy from an ex-member.

A new servery is to be built at the back of St Mary and St Nicolas Church, funded by a £25,000 gift from Jennifer Chappell who died in October 2012, aged 75.

The Rev John Bennett, the Vicar of St Mary and St Nicolas Church, Spalding

It follows the unveiling of a new entrance at the 13th century-built church in 2014 and comes ahead of plans to build a new toilet and the “remodelling” of its gift shop in the future.

The Rev John Bennett, the Vicar of St Mary and St Nicolas Church, said: “We’re about to put a permanent servery in, with a sink, hot water taps and worktop when we need it.

“The timescale is that it should be ready by the end of March and the money for the servery has come from a £25,000 legacy that Jennifer Chappell left us.”

The new servery is to be officially dedicated in June by the Bishop of Lincoln, the Right Reverend Christopher Lowson, who visited Ms Chappell before her death.

Mr Bennett said: “Jennifer’s wish was for the legacy to go to ‘something useful’ and a reference to her will be incorporated into the servery.”

Jennifer Chappell, of Deeping St Nicholas, was the first woman ever to be elected as a churchwarden at St Mary and St Nicolas in March 1995.

But her full and fulfilled life also included 28 years as head of music teacher at Spalding High School, governor at Spalding Parish Day School and a member of the South Holland Singers for 37 years.

Speaking after her death on October 1, 2012, the Rev John Bennett said: “Jennifer was a gifted musician, a woman of deep and clear faith, care, self-sacrifice and kindness who we will remember with fondness and gratitude.”