Last post for Spalding Royal Naval Association standard bearer Brian

A well-known former trader and respected standard bearer for The Royal Naval Association (RNA), Brian Payne, has died at the age of 73.

He ran Brian’s Trading Post in Gosberton Clough – where he also had a military museum – for 34 years until he retired in April 2015.

Brian made a living by selling a vast array of items, mainly collected from house, shop and factory clearances, and filled old buildings and a yard with tools, toys, china, paving slabs, furniture and more.

Previously, he had travelled extensively abroad to countries including Afghanistan as a lorry driver and had worked on oil rigs.

He married his long time partner, Jane Kingsnorth, in October last year.

Brian was No9 Area standard bearer for the RNA, representing Lincolnshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and South Yorkshire since 2000, and was standard bearer for Spalding branch of the RNA.

Spalding branch RNA president Terry Carter said Brian carried the branch standard at the town’s Remembrance Sunday Parade last November.

Terry said: “He was determined to do it because that was his tenth one.

“If he did something, he did it wholeheartedly or not at all. He was very dedicated. He went all over the place for the RNA and he was very proud to be known as our standard bearer.”

Brian’s long standing, loyal service to the RNA recently earned him a national award as a non-seagoing member.

Jane said Brian was born in Rushton, Northamptonshire, and had wanted to join The Royal Navy but having rickets – a bone development illness – as a boy meant he was unable to join up.

Brian and Jane had travelled all over the UK with Brian carrying the RNA No9 area standard.

One of their proudest moments came when Brian carried the No9 area standard in Paris at a 2011 parade along The Champs-Elysees to the Arc de Triomphe, where Brian formed part of the colour guard to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

As well as Jane, Brian leaves family including sons Colin and Phil, grandchildren Rhys, Lloyd, Ryan and Poppy, a sister, Joy, and brother-in-law Brian.

• Brian’s former RNA comrades were among family and friends honouring Brian at his funeral service at St Peter and St Paul’s Church, in Gosberton, yesterday (Wednesday). Donations at the funeral service were given for the RNA, Spalding, and Macmillan Cancer Support.