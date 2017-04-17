Last orders for Whaplode pub set to make way for houses

Whaplode could be set to lose its only pub with plans to demolish and build two new semi-detached homes.

Mahmoud Sukarno, owner of Whaplode Service Station in High Road, has put in a planning application to pull down the Lamb and Flag which closed last May.

In its place, Mr Sukarno wants to build two, four bedroom homes after telling South Holland District Council’s planning department that the pub was in too poor a condition to make it “economically viable”.

In his statement, Mr Sukarno said: “It is unfortunate that this pub has closed, as with any other public house.

“Unfortunately, the Lamb and Flag had been struggling for some time as not many locals frequented the pub.

“The last landlord tried different things to improve the business and survive, which they did for nine years.

“But the unfortunate thing is that no money was spent on the maintenance of the building and years of neglect has left the Lamb and Flag in ruin.

“As the building is not structurally sound and with other issues as well, it is just not economically viable to operate it as a pub and knowing the past business history of it does not give me any confidence.”

The Lamb and Flag’s most recent landlords, Mick and Michelle Allen, had tried to build a reputation for the Whaplode pub as a home to darts and pool teams after they took it over in 2008.

Both of them stepped in when they heard that the pub, home to Mr Allen’s own darts team, was closing down.

But a statement by G.R. Merchant planning consultants, acting on behalf of Mr Sukarno, said: “The earliest part of the building is at least 150 years old and with the lack of investment, along with the declining ‘beer drinking’ trade, the business has failed.”

• A footpath off Whaplode’s main road could be closed due to its lack of importance.

Whaplode Parish Council is to write to Lincolnshire County Council’s Countryside Access team to ask for the Star of India footpath, off Chapel Gardens, to be removed from its list of Public Rights of Ways.

A parish council spokesman said: “An application to have The Star of India footpath is because it is deemed not to be of great importance.

“It is also full of nettles and people are encroaching onto it as well.”