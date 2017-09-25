Last of the summer fun in Surfleet, West Pinchbeck and Long Sutton

Celebrate Surfleet had a bumper summer fete and dog show as hundreds of people flocked to Glen Park.

It was among the last big events of the season, as were a fun day at Raw Equine in West Pinchbeck and a popular classic car show and auto jumble at Long Sutton Barns.

Zoe and Olivia Chamberlain were fancy dressers at the Raw Equine fun day. SG090917-164TW

Around 800 adults and hundreds of children enjoyed the fun at Glen Park, which included a dog show run by Lincolnshire Essex and Trent Boxer Rescue, a demonstration of traditional Korean martial arts from the Kuk Sool Won school in Boston, which has local members, and contrasting music from the 21st century band, the Bubonics, and 40s and 50s classics from the Blighty Belles.

The day was a little overcast and windy, too windy for a planned hot air balloon ascent, but it didn’t stop fete goers from enjoying the spectacle of a helicopter landing on the field.

Other attractions included a bouncy castle, archery and paint balling, and there were a host of stalls covering all manner of interests.

Jill Wright, from Celebrate Surfleet, said: “It seems to get bigger and bigger each year and we are always looking for ideas to make it better for the following year.”

Classic car show and auto jumble organisers Paul West and Roy Brudenell at Long Sutton Barns. SG100917-115TW

The group is now looking for “some muscle”, volunteers who can help them set up next summer’s event, which includes work like putting up gazebos, and anyone who can help is asked to call Tony Blissett on 01775 680588.

At Raw Equine visitors and their four-legged friends enjoyed a fun dog show as well as a fancy dress competition, in which both pony riders and their mounts wore costumes.

Organiser Sara Raw said: “We just had lots of fun classes. Everybody enjoyed themselves.”

Among classic cars in an amazing line-up at Long Sutton were a superb 1931 Ford Model A, a 1964 Humber Sceptre and a gleaming Cadillac, and there were lots of opportunities to hunt out must-haves in the auto jumble.

Show co-organiser Roy Brudenell, said: “It was fantastic. It was a very good day.”

• For more pictures from the events see Thursday’s Spalding Guardian

