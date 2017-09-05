Last of the summer fun at Cowbit and Gedney Drove End

Hundreds of youngsters enjoyed this summer’s programme of Activate arts and sports events held across South Holland.

The popular, free sessions are run by South Holland District Council’s Communities team in association with Creation Station, Transported, 1Life and Positive Futures.

Ashleigh Rogers climbs with the help of Amelia Davies in Cowbit

They took place in Sutton Bridge, Crowland, Spalding, Gedney Drove End and Cowbit throughout August.

The events are aimed at giving young people aged between eight and 19 the chance to try a range of activities including arts and crafts, rowing machine and spinning bike sessions and wall climbing.

Coun Gary Taylor, South Holland District Council’s portfolio holder for community, said: “All five events were very well attended and our Communities team received a lot of positive feedback.

“I would like to thank everyone who came along and the organisers from our Communities team and their partner groups, who ensured the programme was such a success.”

We have previously pictured the events at Sutton Bridge, Crrowland and Spalding and today feature Cowbit and Gedney Drove End.

