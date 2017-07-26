Last-ditch bid to save Donington Youth Club from closure

A last-ditch meeting will be held to stop the closure of Donington Youth Club due to a shortage of helpers all year.

The club (DYC), based on the same site as Thomas Cowley High School, closed its doors in January this year after failing to find a club leader and enough helpers to keep it running.

It’s got to the stage where we want somebody enthusiastic to step up to the mark and say they are prepared to have a go Margaret Wright, chairman of the management committee, Donington Youth Club

Now a meeting is to take place at the youth club on Thursday, August 24, at 6.30pm to appeal for villagers and members to air their opinions about its future.

Margaret Wright, chairman of the management committee, said: “Its a bit of a sad situation as we’ve struggled to keep the club going for about a year.

“What we haven’t got is a club leader so we’ve muddled through when there have been lots of little issues, the main one being that no one was prepared to take on the role.

“It’s got to the stage where we want somebody enthusiastic to step up to the mark and say they are prepared to have a go.”

Five years ago, the youth club was active in Donington with events like a photography night, table top sale, Guy Fawkes quiz and a music night.

In August 2011, the club held its first-ever auction which raised £900 after lots were donated by villagers and members of Boston Tennis Club.

Margaret said: “I’ve been involved with the club for 15 years and every Monday night I had to come from work to be at the youth group.

“But I’m retired now and I don’t want to do it anymore, so we need some new blood.

“We’ve had the same people in the village doing everything so now it’s someone else’s turn.”

The youth club’s future was a topic for discussion at June’s meeting of Donington Parish Council where the possibility of youngsters from the village going to clubs in Gosberton, Kirton and Swineshead was raised.

Parish and district councillor Jane King, a member of the youth club committee, said: “We’ve been having trouble in getting volunteers for quite some time now and the youth club has not been open since the beginning of the year.

“I know how hard it is to get volunteers to help and we’ve tried pretty much everything to get it up and running again.

“We have the added problem of the amount of children who come into the club and so we’ll have to see what the 24th of Augsut brings.

“Everyone is welcome to come along and what we, as a committee, would ideally like is for a number of volunteers to step forward.”

‘Help us out or we might close,’ says youth club