Large family house for sale in Spalding

R Longstaff & Co is selling the property at 54 Horsefayre Fields, Spalding, for £194,950.

It is described as a well presented, modern, spacious, detached family house situated in a popular location convenient for local schools and the town centre.

The accommodation is deceptively spacious and includes a reception hall, lounge, dining room, fitted kitchen, a large conservatory/family room and a fourth bedroom/hobbies room to the ground floor.

Upstairs, there is a master bedroom with en suite shower room and two further bedrooms plus a bathroom.

There are good-sized private, enclosed gardens and off-road parking for three cars.