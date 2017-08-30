Lanyard stars lead by example

Spalding Air Training Squadron is celebrating a first in recent history.

Grouped together for the picture are cadets wearing the three lanyards achievable in the Corps, awarded to Cadet Sergeant Jordan Bertolaso (18), Cadet Sergeant Amber Wait (17) and Cadet Sergeant William Chew (18).

The highly-prized awards of Instructor Cadet (yellow), Junior Leader (purple) and Qualified Aerospace Instructor Cadet (QAIC - blue) all symbolise the hard work and effort put in by the cadets to be granted permission to wear the lanyards and instruct fellow cadets in specialised subjects.

The Squadron is very proud of each of the cadet Sergeants, who have shown commitment in passing selection processes to get on courses, completing all the work needed before being assessed and passing each stage needed.

The three have become fine examples for younger members to follow.

Cadet sergeant Jordan Bertolaso said: “QAIC is the best, cannot recommend it enough.”

While Cadet Sergeant Amber Wait commented: “It was a great learning experience, and it has broadened my horizons.”

Finally, Cadet Sergeant William Chew described achieving the standard as: “The hardest, yet most worthwhile achievement.”