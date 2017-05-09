Ladies raise £1,800 for heart charity

The Ladies Circle in Holbeach has raised a fantastic £,1800 by supporting the British Heart Foundation (BHF) as its charity of the year.

Member Amy Darlow chose the BHF as her charity and with colleagues organised events throughout the year, ending with an elegant Black Tie Ball at the Springfield Events Centre.

Amy said: “I am delighted to have raised an incredible £1,800 for the BHF’s life saving research. It was an amazing year and I would like to say thank you to everyone who made it a success.

“I would encourage anyone who is thinking of holding a fundraising event for the BHF, to go for it. It was a good excuse to get everyone together whilst raising money for a great cause.”

Helena Mair, BHF fundraising manager for Spalding and the surrounding area, said : “We never cease to be amazed by the extraordinary ways people like Amy and the Ladies Circle fundraise for the BHF and we’re incredibly grateful to them for raising £1,800.

“We urgently need more people to join our fight for every heartbeat and help power our life saving research.

“That’s why we’re calling on everyone across the UK to organise their own fundraising event to help support our vital work.”

Every three minutes someone loses their life to heart and circulatory disease which devastates the lives of those they leave behind.

Thanks to the public’s generosity, the BHF is funding research central to discovering vital treatments for people living with these conditions.

More people are urgently needed to support the local BHF to continue its fight against heart disease. For a fundraising pack with inspiration and tips to make your event a success, sign up for free by visiting www.bhf.org.uk/yourway

From zumbathons and treasure hunts, to bake sales and quizzes, whichever way you choose to fundraise you can help make a difference to the lives of millions.

For inspiration and everything you need to orgainse a successful event, sign up to get your for free fundraising pack by visiting www.bhf.org.uk/yourway