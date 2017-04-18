Ladies’ Boot Camp returns to Ayscoughfee Gardens this May

An outdoor fitness class for women starts again in Spalding next month.

The popular ‘Ladies’ Boot Camp’ will be back for its fourth summer at Ayscoughfee Gardens on May 17th.

The fitness sessions are run by instructors Zoe Myall and Holly Barrett, of Give It Some Fizz Fitness, Sports and Education, and provide a range of activities for ladies of all abilities.

The sessions will run every Wednesday evening from 7-8pm for six weeks.

Zoe said: “The sessions are for ladies of all ages and abilities and feature a range of cardio and strength exercises to help you get fit in a fun and friendly atmosphere.

“Those who have taken part in our previous sessions say they really enjoy the fact that the exercise is outdoors as you also get the benefit of being out in the fresh air.

“They notice a considerable increase in their fitness levels over the six week block and many have been inspired to continue with exercise following the sessions.

“It’s also a great way to meet new people and make new friends.

“We do a circuit-style programme with 30-60 seconds of activity on each exercise station. This includes exercises such as shuttle runs, squats, press-ups and sit-ups.

“There are alternative exercises on offer to cater for all fitness levels.

“We encourage you to work at your own ability level with support from the instructors and it doesn’t matter if you are new to exercise as the boot camp is for ladies of all abilities.”

The cost is £30 for the whole six weeks and runs from May 17th until June 21st from 7-8pm every Wednesday at Ayscoughfee Gardens. (Meet on the grass through the side gate of the museum).

If you would like to join in the sessions, call Zoe on 07921 553849 or email info@giveitsomefizz.com. Booking is essential.