Labour and the Tories in fight for Whaplode and Holbeach St Johns

Conservatives and Labour go head to head in the district council by-election in Whaplode and Holbeach St Johns.

Mum of four Jennie Thomas (40), women’s officer for South Holland and the Deepings constituency Labour Party, faces Jan Whitbourn, the former administrator with Tulip Radio, who aims to retain the seat for the Tories.

Jennie Thomas, the Labour Party candidate. SG031117-200TW

Jennie, from Holbeach, and Jan, from Spalding, are both making their first bid to be a councillor. Polling is 7am-10pm on Thursday, November 16.

Admin assistant Jennie, who works at Acast Industrial Flooring, Pinchbeck, says people are concerned over benefits and being sanctioned, want more frequent bus services so they feel less isolated and are worried about cuts to public services.

She said: “I think Universal Credit rolls out in our area in April and I think there’s going to be a lot of concerned people when it hits. I just want to support people in whatever they need.”

Jan, who has a daughter and granddaughter, currently runs Tulip Events Management. She’s determined to work alongside police and Lincolnshire Road Saftey Partnership to tackle speeding in our villages, to work with the district council enforcement teams in a crackdown on fly-tipping and to support village halls and community centres, describing them as “the hub of village life”.

Jan has spent years delivering leaflets for Tory candidates, including MP John Hayes. She said: “I lived at the Conservative Club in Whittlesey for 17 years, because my mum and dad were stewards. I have always helped with the Conservative Party.”