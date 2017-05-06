Labour and Greens name general election candidates for South Holland and the Deepings

Labour and the Greens have named candidates who will contest the South Holland and the Deepings constituency for the June 8 General Election.

Wojciech Kowalewski (64), who today (Thursday) fights Spalding West ward in the county council elections, is Labour’s man.

And university student Dan Wilshire (21), who fought the seat for The Green Party in 2015, returns to fight for the same party.

At the time of going to press, the Liberal Democrats and UKIP had not named their candidates.

Sitting Tory MP John Hayes, who was re-elected in 2015 with a 59.6 per cent majority, will campaign to keep the seat he’s held since 1997.

Wojciech, known as Voyteck, lives in Moulton Chapel and runs his own management consultancy firm.

Voyteck says standing for Parliament is “a logical continuation of what I have been doing for the past few years”.

He said: “Two years ago I stood as the only Labour Party candidate for South Holland District Council. I am one of those people who believes if you don’t like something you see, you have two options – either moan about it or try to change it. I always opt for the latter.”

Dan, who comes from Spalding, is studying economics and sits exams at the University of Birmingham from now to May 26.

He said: “From May 26 onwards, I will be out every day knocking on doors to meet the people and spread the Green word and before that I will be in contact through social media.

“In the Birmingham City Council elections (May 2016) I ran a student led campaign targeting crime, recycling and housing policies which are key issues in Selly Oak. I came fourth out of five with nine per cent of the vote, which was the third highest vote percentage in Birmingham for the Greens. I also won the Young Greens Campaign Award (2016) for the campaign.”

• 2015 results were: Con (John Hayes) 29,303, UKIP (David Parsons) 10,736, Lab (Matthew Mahabadi) 6,122, Greens (Dan Wilshire) 1,580 and Lib Dem (George Smid) 1,466.