Knife threat made to Spalding antique dealer

A Spalding antique dealer was left shaken but unbowed after a man threatened him with a knife and demanded cash on Tuesday.

John Mumford (78), of Spalding Antiques in Abbey Path, was grabbed and a knife held in front of him during an attempted robbery which is now being investigated by police.

The man was over the top of me with this knife as I was sitting in my chair, so I tried to get up and I must have kicked the cabinet over John Mumford, of Spalding Antiques

The man ran off after a cabinet inside the antiques store was knocked over by Mr Mumford as he got up from his seat and the dealer admitted “it was a good job I did”.

Mr Mumford, now in his 30th year at Spalding Antiques, said: “He came in demanding money and then grabbed me by the neck saying ‘I’ll kill you if you don’t give me the money’.

“The man was over the top of me with this knife as I was sitting in my chair, so I tried to get up and I must have kicked the cabinet over.

“It made a hell of a mess and there was smashed glass everywhere at which point the man ran out of here and turned left.

“The cabinet was valuable to me because it was my shop counter, but it’s a good job that I did knock it over because after that, he ran off.”

Mr Mumford claimed that the man had visited Spalding Antiques last week to ask about selling furniture and a brass crucifix which the antique dealer eventually bought.

“He came in one day with a photo of a brass crucifix and I said that I’d be interested in buying it,” Mr Mumford said.

“So he went home to fetch it and when he came back, the man said that he had some furniture in his garage that he wanted to sell.

“I left it with him as he was going to come back with the photos of his furniture before I closed the shop.”

Spalding Antiques had previously suffered a blow in June 2016 when it was one of five businesses to be affected by a fire in Abbey Path which knocked out the electricity supply.

Mr Mumford said: “It wasn’t a very nice feeling to be held at knifepoint.”

Diana Cotton, whose Polish Education Centre is next door to Spalding Antiques, said: “We’ve asked about putting CCTV cameras up in Abbey Path and explained the need for it many times.

“But our requests were ignored so we decided to invest in having CCTV cameras ourselves and that’s the only reason why the police have a chance to catch the person who attacked a vulnerable old man like Mr Mumford.”

• Police said that a 39-year-old man is now in custody in connection with the case.

Charlie’s Ferrari buy in Spalding

Spalding antiques dealer finally got his medal - after a 55-year wait

Spalding Antiques has reopened after blaze hit electricity supplies