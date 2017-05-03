Knife attacker jailed for 18 months

A man who admitted carrying out a knife attack which left his victim with a deep cut to the hand was today (Wednesday) jailed for 18 months at Lincoln Crown Court.

Carlos Jarvis produced the weapon and slashed his victim Reece Tooke during an argument.

Mark Knowles, prosecuting, said that Mr Tooke visited Jarvis at an address in Whaplode and, after they argued over a bike, Jarvis went into a bedroom and came out carrying a large knife.

Mr Knowles told the court: “Mr Tooke said he could not get out of the way quick enough.

“The defendant came towards him and swung the knife at him.

“Mr Tooke put his left arm out to protect himself and he was slashed to the palm of his hand.

“He ran to his father’s house and was taken to hospital.”

The victim lost the top of a finger and had a deep cut to his hand. He later underwent an operation at a hospital in Derby to the nerve and tendon.

The matter was reported to police and officers went to the address where they found Jarvis hiding behind a bedroom door.

Jarvis (21), of Middle Road, Whaplode, admitted unlawfully wounding Reece Tooke as a result of the incident on February 20.

In addition to being jailed he was given a restraining order banning him for five years from contacting Reece Tooke and from visiting the road where Mr Tooke lives.

Giles Bedloe, in mitigation, said the incident occurred after Mr Tooke visited the address to settle an argument.

“The defendant was shocked at what took place.

“He regrets having caused the injury.

“He says it happened so quickly. He knows what he did was wrong.”