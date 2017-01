Spalding firefighters attended a kitchen fire in the town in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

There was fire damage to a pan and cooker hob at the Cygnet Court property and a neighbour had smothered the fire with a damp towel.

Crews inspected and ventilated the property. The blaze had been caused by too much oil in the pan and it had spilt over on to the hob ring. There were no injuries