Killer was obsessed with the death of my dad, says son of Warren Free

Evil Lucas Markham chillingly told his fellow classmates he would murder his girlfriend’s mum - but no one believed him.

An ex-schoolmate of the 15-year-old murderer revealed how he vowed to kill Elizabeth Edwards (49) because she had tried to split him from her daughter Kim.

Kim Edwards with Lucas Markham.

Adam Free (15) also told how Markham had become obsessed with the killing of HIS father, Warren Free, who was beaten to death near their homes.

Markham went on to brutally stab to death school dinner lady Elizabeth, also known as Liz, as she lay asleep, while Kim listened from another room. He then stabbed Kim’s 13-year-old sister Katie in her bed.

The evil pair, then both aged 14, became the youngest double murderer couple in UK history when they were found guilty last October.

Markham’s former schoolmate Adam Free spoke out just days after a judge lifted an order banning the identification of Markham and Kim Edwards.

He said he wanted to kill her. Everybody just thought he was joking, but he really held a grudge against Liz because she was always trying to split them up. Fellow student Adam Free

Adam told how he sat next to Markham, who was an aggressive and disruptive pupil, at the former Sir John Gleed High School in Spalding.

The pair got to know each other in Year 8 after Markham was segregated for attacking other pupils. At the time of the murders in April last year, Markham had been expelled from the school for disruptive behaviour.

Adam’s father, 43-year-old Warren Free, was killed in August 2014, just streets away from where Markham murdered his victims. A group of teenagers stood trial for murder, but were all acquitted.

Adam said Markham, whom he described as being strongly influenced by Kim, was obsessed with Warren Free’s death and his family feels he may have been emboldened by it because no one was ever convicted for it.

He said: “Out of everyone I know, he is the one I know is capable of murder.

“He would do anything that Kim wanted him to do. I think if she asked him to do it, he would have just got on with it.

“He was always complaining about Elizabeth whenever I said ‘is there something wrong?’ He hated her.

“If I had to put money on it, I would say he would kill. He said that he wanted to kill her before but my friends didn’t believe him. He used to punch me and my friends in lessons. He got into a lot of fights when he was in Year 7 and they put him in isolation. At the time of the murders, he had left our school, but his girlfriend was still there.”

Adam said Markham’s hatred of Elizabeth intensified when she stopped him seeing her daughter in the summer of 2015.

They couldn’t bear to be apart and took a tent into school and ran away together in October 2015. They lived in the woods nearby for nearly a week before going home.

When he returned to the school, Markham was relentlessly teased and called ‘Ray Mears’, according to Adam.

Adam thinks this marked a key turning point in Markham’s personality and saw his former friend become quieter and angrier.

Adam said: “He went from being a bit noisy to being a bit more quiet. He didn’t want to talk to people, he just stayed with her.

“He didn’t listen to the teachers. If they told him to do something, he’d do the opposite.

“He was a bit of an idiot. He didn’t have many friends and was a bit of a loner. When he came back from running away he really hated Liz.

“Before he went away, he said he wanted to kill her, but when he came back he said it all the time. Everybody just thought he was joking, but he really held a grudge against Liz because she was always trying to split them up. Liz saw him as a bad influence.”

Adam added Kim was described as a “goody two shoes” whereas Markham was a violent, angry young man who held a grudge and would plan on exacting revenge meticulously.

Adam revealed the couple’s creepy intense relationship even worried him.

He said: “If she asked him to do anything he would probably end up doing it. It was almost creepy to watch them to together. I remember a lot of times at school when I sat next to them. I didn’t always pay much attention to what they were talking about, but it was strange to watch them.

“They gave out weird vibes. I was always a bit worried about their relationship.

“One time they had an argument and they both ended up smashing their phones.”

Adam also revealed Markham has a cold, calculated side and a sharp mind which he used to ruthlessly get what he wanted.

Adam said: “If he did anything, he always planned it out. He was good at maths at school, it was the only lesson he didn’t mess around in.

“I think he would have planned the murder because he was really organised and liked everything neat.

“I remember whenever he folded anything he’d have to make sure it was perfect.

“He was a smart guy; whenever we were in maths lessons together he’d always get the answer first. He was good at English and science too. He knew what he was doing.”

Markham was hated at his school and seen as a loner.

He said: “He was violent and always messing around. He was one of the most hated people in the school. In Year 7, he got into a lot of fights with other kids. They all saw him as a weirdo and he got bullied.

“He reacted by being violent and was put in a separate class. Over time, he went from happy to more angry. He told one of our friends he was planning the murders, but he didn’t believe him.”

Since his father’s death, Adam has been lived with his aunt Bernie Medford (46) and her husband Tim (51).

Bernie met Markham on several occasions and said: “I thought he was strange. I can sense people and I did not get good vibes from him.”