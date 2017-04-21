KIERAN TAYLOR APPEAL: Weekend table top sale in Spalding to support Kieran

The parents of Deeping St Nicholas youngster Keiran Taylor (7) are holding a charity event this weekend as they close in on their £10,000 fundraising target.

Four weeks after the Spalding Guardian launched an appeal to help fund living and travelling costs associated with Keiran having treatment in the USA for a rare form of brain tumour, more than £8,000 has been raised.

The first £500 was donated through our Children’s Fund, with Spalding and District Round Table (£2,500), St John the Baptist Primary School (£2,430) and churches in Spalding and Deeping St Nicholas (a total of £950) also supportingthe appeal.

Now parents Steve and Karen Taylor have organised a table top sale taking place at Spalding Grammar School on Saturday from 1pm till 4pm.

Karen said: “It’s nice that people are donating because a lot of people don’t know us but the support has been brilliant.

“But we’ve also raised nearly £2,000 online and through donations, which we want to add to by having a table top sale.

“We have 12 tables booked and there’ll be cake and bric-a-brac stalls, tombola, raffle and a name the teddy competition.

“People who can’t actually make it on Saturday have volunteered to make cakes and other things to sell, so we’re hoping for a good turnout from people who will support us.”

Kieran, who was diagnosed with craniopharyngioma last May after fears he was losing his eyesight, is to undergo proton beam therapy at a Florida hospital to destroy cancerous cells in his brain.

The treatment is being funded by the NHS, which is also paying the flight and accommodation costs for Kieran and his parents.

But Steve and Karen will have to pay travel and accommodation costs for their daughter Caitlin (9), along with food, clothing, travel insurance and visa expenses.

Karen said: “It’s been quite heartwarming to read all the comments from people, including St John the Baptist School which Kieran attends. We’ve contacted our doctors to tell them that we’re ready to set a date for Keiran’s treatment in the US.”

You can make donations by cash or cheque to the Lincs Free Press Children's Fund by sending them to 'Kieran Appeal', Spalding Guardian, Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding PE11 1AB.

