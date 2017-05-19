KIERAN TAYLOR APPEAL: Amazing kindness shown for Deeping St Nicholas youngster

It is amazing how quickly we have been able to raise this money and, as a family, we will be forever grateful to everyone involved

Kieran (7), sister Caitlin (9), mum Karen and dad Steve will fly out during the school half-term holiday where the boy will have treatment for a rare brain tumour.

The treatment, air fare and accommodation for Kieran and his parents will be paid by the NHS, but travel and accommodation for Caitlin, visa and living expenses, were down to Karen and Steve.

Both parents were given unpaid leave to be with their son which is why the Spalding Guardian launched an appeal in March to help them.

Karen said: “We have been completely overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of everyone who has donated to Kieran’s fund.

“It is amazing how quickly we have been able to raise this money and, as a family, we will be forever grateful to everyone involved.

It is amazing how quickly we have been able to raise this money and, as a family, we will be forever grateful to everyone involved Karen Taylor, of Deeping St Nicholas

“We would like to thank everyone for the help and support they have given us over the last couple of months which menas we can now go to America, just concentrating on getting Kieran well again.”

Amongst the individuals and groups to donate were St John the Baptist Primary School, Spalding, where a special tuck shop was held two weeks ago, and Spalding Cycling Club, both of which Kieran and Caitlin attend.

Kieran said: “The tuck shop was good and we had chocolate bars there.

“To everyone, thank you for looking after me and for all the generous donations.”

Steve said: “I think it’s been fantastic as I never thought people would have been as responsive as they were.

“It’s just amazing how much people have come out to help.”