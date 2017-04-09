KIERAN APPEAL: Family’s ‘faith in humanity’ is lifted by community giving

Deeping St Nicholas youngster Kieran Taylor (seven) and his family can make firm plans for his treatment in the USA thanks to generous Spalding Today readers.

Deeping St Nicholas youngster Kieran Taylor (seven) and his family can make firm plans for his treatment in the USA thanks to generous Spalding Guardian readers.

Two weeks after launching our appeal to help Kieran, sister Caitlin (nine) and parents Steve and Karen with the living costs related to the youngster’s brain tumour therapy in Florida, the fundraising target of £10,000 is within reach.

After a £500 donation from our Children’s Fund, more than £400 was given by Guardian readers, online giving and people at Deeping St Nicholas Parish Church which the Taylor family attends.

Then the fundraising increased when pupils, parents and staff at St John the Baptist Primary School in Spalding raised nearly £2,500 through its “Make a Wish for Kieran” effort on Friday.

Paul Reid, Kieran’s head teacher at the school, said: “Each child was given an envelope to take home last Thursday to write a wish for Kieran and his family and, hopefully, make a small donation towards the appeal.

Kieran now has hundreds of good wishes to read and we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of children, parents and staff Paul Reid, Head Teacher, St John the Baptist Primary School, Spalding

“Kieran now has hundreds of good wishes to read and we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of children, parents and staff who, so far, have raised £2,430.

“There was also a $20 bill donated by a child who said that Kieran might like to buy something nice while he is in America.

“We really hope that these donations and the scores of messages will help Kieran to have the treatment he needs.”

Karen said: “Kieran was absolutely overwhelmed and he had a dazed expression on his face when he saw all the wishes for him.

“It certainly gives you faith in humanity that people are so generous.”

• You can make donations by cash or cheque to the Lincs Free Press Children’s Fund by sending them to ‘Kieran Appeal’, Spalding Guardian, Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding PE11 1AB.

Can you help little Kieran get his life back?

Donations start to come in for Kieran’s brain tumour appeal