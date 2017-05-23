Key county roles for local councillors

Newly re-elected Lincolnshire county councillor Eddy Poll and Nick Worth have been handed key roles after the first meeting following the recent election.

Conservative Eddy, a former leader of South Holland District Council, won the Spalding East ward back from UKIP’s Richard Fairman after the election earlier this month and has now been named portfolio holder for commercial and environmental management.

Nick Worth

He previously served on the county council from 1997 until 2013.

Nick, who has served Holbeach on the council since 2009, has been given the portfolio for culture and emergency services.

Sue Woolley, who represents Bourne North and Morton and has been on the council since 2008, is portfolio holder for NHS liaison and community engagement.