Ken (82) in plea for hero to save Spalding branch of The Lincolns

Spalding branch of The Lincolns may fold unless an ex-Poacher comes to the rescue.

Ken Willows (82) steps down in December after eight years as chairman of Spalding branch of The Royal Lincolnshire and Anglian Regimental Association, and wants an ex-Anglian to take his place.

Ken is happy to remain a member to advise any prospective new chairman.

He said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time as chairman and I am sorry to have to resign but, at 82, I think it’s time to hand over the reins for someone else to step up to the plate.”

Spalding branch has an aging membership, including three World War Two veterans.

The long-disbanded Royal Lincolnshire Regiment was known affectionately as “The Poachers” and that name lives on with its successor, the 2nd Battalion Royal Anglian Regiment.

Ken says: “There hasn’t been a serving ‘Lincoln’ since 1960 so that means any former Lincolns are now in their late 70s or early 80s.”

He will play a key role, for the final time, in Spalding’s Armistice Day commemorations in November before bowing out officially as chairman at The Lincolns’ Christmas dinner in December.

Ken will remain an active member of the charity working hard to raise £60,000 for a new memorial in Ayscoughfee Gardens that will honour Spalding’s fallen from the Second World War.

His chairman’s role involves social and military duties and Ken says anyone taking over will need an understanding of protocol and command as well as being prepared to travel to meetings in Lincoln and further afield.

• While serving in The Lincolns from 1953-55 Ken spent time guarding Spandau Prison in Berlin and recalls seeing Rudolf Hess, Hitler’s deputy, who was held there.

On Wednesday Ken was in Aberystwyth for a ceremony honouring Brigadier General Lewis Pugh Evans, who was awarded a Victoria Cross while in The Lincolns during the First World War.

• To apply to become chairman please call Ken on 01775 723268.

Previously ...

Old Lincolns turn out for today’s Poachers

Memorial cash boost for Lincolns’ veterans

VIDEO STORY: Ayscoughfee 1940’s Weekend in Spalding gets off to a fantastic start