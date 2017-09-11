Kawasaki escort for bride and groom

It was a day never to forget for Spalding bride Claire Scott who enjoyed a motorcycle escort to her wedding while seated on a Kawasaki trike.

Claire and new husband Richard are members of the Kawasaki enthusiasts’ Vulcan Riders’ Association and the trike was flanked by 11 bikes on their way from West Elloe Avenue to Boston Registry Office.

A friend of the newly married couple transported Claire and her father to the memorable occasion.

Richard, who has been into biking for around 20 years, said: “The Association brings people together through the love of bikes and the Kawasaki model bikes are really nice looking. We had about 150 people at the wedding and it was fantastic.”

The couple enjoyed a reception and meal with family and friends at the Lincolnshire Poacher in Spalding.

Photo (TIM WILSON): SG190817-184TW)