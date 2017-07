The annual bake-off challenge took place at the Deeping School, with competitors from Rotary, Inner Wheel and Interact all attempting to make the best cookies.

In a very hot kitchen and with the ovens cutting out half way through the bake, it was a tense and stressful time for the competitors.

In first place was Rotarian Justin Gray, followed closely by just half a point in second place by Helen Bembridge (Inner Wheel), with Charlie and Elliott (Interact) third.