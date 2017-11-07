Just 19 members, but village Legion branch raised £1,800

Have your say

Royal British Legion Holbeach St Marks branch poppy organiser Margaret Gregory (75) has received an award recognising the work done by her group.

She was awarded the Gill Rymer Cup by HM Lord Lieutenant for Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis, in this year’s county poppy appeal awards.

The awards ceremony was held at Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre in East Kirkby.

Margaret’s daughter Holbeach St Marks RBL secretary Jeanette Newell said: “The branch raised more than £1,800. We have 19 members and it was the most raised by a branch our size.”