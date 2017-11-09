Joy as Spalding’s WWII memorial fund gets £750 boost

The £60,000 appeal for a new memorial to commemorate Spalding’s fallen from the Second World War was given a big boost on Friday.

On behalf of The Freemasons Provincial Grand Lodge of Lincolnshire, David Turner gave £750 to South Holland District Council chairman and WWII Memorial charity chairman Coun Rodney Grocock.

Coun Grocock received the cheque close to the spot where the memorial will be built. The water fountain in Ayscoughfee Gardens is making way for the memorial, which for the first time will give those remembering loved ones lost during the Second World War their own special place to leave tributes in the Peace Garden during Remembrance Sunday services.

Currently, only the names of the dead from the First World War are listed, while those lost in the Second World War are commemorated on memorials in various parish churches.

Coun Grocock said: “I think it’s absolutely wonderful and from the bottom of my heart I thank David and the Masonic lodge for their very kind generosity.”

Keith Crawford, who chairs Spalding branch of The Royal Association, says the planned memorial is very important to families, who cannot visit existing memorials when churches are closed. He said: “This will be open all the time to the public, from dawn to dusk.”

Frank White, vice-chairman of Spalding branch of The Royal British Legion, Ken Willows, who chairs Spalding branch of The Lincolns and Mr Turner believe it is important to have all of the names WW2 fallen honoured together in one place so there is a fitting tribute to their sacrifice.

• Make your own donation to the charity by visiting www.spaldingwwiimemorial.org

