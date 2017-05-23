Joint exhibition focuses on Spalding’s conservation area

A joint exhibition focusing on key buildings in Spalding’s conservation area will be hosted at eight venues in town from May 31 to mid-September.

Spalding Civic Society and Spalding Photographic Society have joined forces to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Civic Amenities Act, which gave councils legal powers to safeguard the best parts of towns and villages.

The civic society says the act arrived in the nick of time to stop a county highways plan to “smash a wide new road through the middle of town”, a project that was replaced by the A16 bypass.

Civic society chairman David Jones said without the act “much of what you see could so easily have been lost.”

Photographic society chairman Roger Human said: “A selection of prints will be on display by members of the photographic society featuring various aspects of the conservation area, some of which will be familiar and others less so.”

The exhibition is hosted for a fortnight by the following, with start dates in brackets: Calthrop’s (May 31), Red Lion Quarter (June 13), Hill’s Department Store (June 27), Bookmark (July 11), Spalding Library (July 25), St Mary and St Nicolas Church (August 8), Ayscoughfee Museum (August 23) and Broad Street Methodist Church (September 5).