Joint bid to tackle disorder in Crowland to go on

A joint effort by police and district council officers to tackle low-level crime and disorder in Crowland is to continue.

Increased patrols and an appeal for people to report anti-social behaviour took place in March after talks between Crowland Parish Council and senior police officers in South Holland.

A community safety team from South Holland District Council was also part of the effort which, according to parish councillors, has led to a drop in reported of crime over the past month.

A district council spokesman said: “We are glad that residents and members of Crowland Parish Council have seen the impact of partnership working in action.

“South Holland District Council officers have regularly been present in the town alongside police colleagues to speak to residents with concerns, take action and serve warnings to those involved.

“There is ongoing work locally with residents, families and agencies and we will continue to monitor, support and take action where necessary.”

At a meeting earlier this month, Crowland Parish Council chairman Coun David Ringham said: “We had a follow-up meeting to one in March where we were able to show the police a copy of the leaflet we issued, making sure that people rang 101 to report an incident.

“The officers told us there had been a lot of police activity in the town after internal meetings with community beat managers, anti-social behaviour teams and South Holland District Council’s community development team.

“During this time, there has been a drop in reports of crime and the police have gone out of their way to take our concerns on board.”

The most recent police figures for the period December 6, 2016, and March 6, 2017, showed there had been ten burglaries, nine cases of criminal damage and 33 reports of anti-social behaviour in Crowland.

The council spokesman said: “We are hopeful this work has given residents confidence to report concerns and that it highlights the importance of reporting any community concern around anti-social behaviour.

“Anyone experiencing anti-social behaviour can report it either by calling Lincolnshire Police on 101 or contacting the anti-social behaviour team at South Holland District Council on 01775 761161.”