John’s Tavern is the toast of Cedar Falls

A Spalding care home has brought a pub to its residents as many are too frail or poorly to venture to their local.

Residents were asked to name the new bar at Tanglewood Cedar Falls and came up with John’s Tavern in recognition of a long-standing friend of the home, South Holland and The Deepings MP John Hayes.

Resident Christopher Heath with Adele Enderby.

Mr Hayes was also invited to the home to perform the official opening of the bar, which serves alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and comes complete with traditional pub games like bar skittles and darts.

Manager Nike Ajewole said John’s Tavern follows on from the home’s work in opening a dementia cafe and it is there to be enjoyed by residents and their families.

She said: “We want to continue to improve the quality of life for our residents. Most of our residents are not able to go out so we brought the pub to them.”

Mr Hayes said: “I feel very humbled by it – I had no idea they were going to call it John’s Tavern.”

Its beer and skittles in the bar.

He said the bar is a welcome addition to the home, which he describes as a place where the atmosphere is optimistic and hopeful.

Tracy Sherbourn in the bar with John Hayes.

MP John Hayes cuts the ribbon to open the new bar. ANL-161221-163255001