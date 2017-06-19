Jim’s revving up in memory of former councillor Mike

A South Holland councillor is gearing up for an overnight cross-country motorcycle ride in memory of a former colleague.

Coun Jim Astill will take part in ‘Sunrise2Sunset’ event on Saturday. The event, organised by Bikers4Macmillan, sees motorcyclists ride 256 miles from Holyhead in North Wales to Skegness in Lincolnshire.

Mike Pullen

He will be riding in memory of Coun Michael Pullen who passed away earlier this year following a short battle with cancer.

Coun Astill said: “After speaking to Mike’s widow Ruby I’m pleased to say that I’ll be doing this year’s ride in his memory.

“Macmillan Cancer Support provided them both with advice and support following his diagnosis. For me it’s great to be taking part in something that will raise funds for Macmillan, which will allow them to carry on the valuable work they do.”

The challenge gets underway at sunset on the Saturday closest to the longest day of the year and sees participants ride through the night.

Jim Astill

This will be the ninth year that the event has taken place, with last year’s challenge seeing 97 riders and 23 pillions take part.

Anyone who would like to sponsor Coun Astill can do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/Jim-Astill-2017/ or you can text JIMA71 £10 to 70070 (or replace £10 with another amount: £1 - £5 - £15 etc).