January saw record numbers of call-outs for emergency charity LIVES

Medical emergency charity LIVES has just had its busiest month on record by responding to more than 2,000 calls to Lincolnshire patients in January.

The charity has also revealed its responders and medics have attended nearly 204,000 between the years 2000-2016 – and expect to help more than 20,000 people this year.

LIVES volunteers attend a wide range of incidents and medical emergencies, including falls, breathing and heart problems, cardiac arrests and road crashes.

Accountancy firm Moore Thompson, which has offices in Spalding, Market Deeping and Wisbech, has just donated £1,500 to LIVES following a year of fundraising and expects to give a similar amount to the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Moore Thompson managing partner Mark Hildred said: “We are absolutely delighted with the amount we have managed to raise in 2016 and we are very happy that it is going to such wonderful local causes.”

In July, nine staff from the firm will abseil down the Orbit in London to raise money for good causes.

• To donate to LIVES visit lives.org.uk/donate/