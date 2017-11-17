Jan Whitbourn wins council seat for Whaplode and Holbeach St Johns

Former Tulip Radio administrator Jan Whitbourn won the district council by-election in Whaplode and Holbeach St Johns.

Jan, now of Tulip Events Management, retains the seat for the Conservatives.

Jubilant Jan wrote on Facebook: “Thank You to so many dear people who voted for me in Whaplode and Holbeach St Johns.

“I hope we can all work together, I’m looking forward to it.

“A special thank you to Malcolm Chandler, Paul Redgate, Anthony and Linda Casson, Gary Taylor and all the team who came out and helped me these last few weeks. Also to William Hayes who came out to support me on behalf of his dad (MP John Hayes). Let the roller coaster begin.”

Jan polled 541 votes while Labour’s Jennie Thomas received 153.

New councillor Jan Whitbourn with William Hayes (left) and Coun Gary Taylor.

Four ballot papers were voided.

Turnout was 20 per cent.